UPPZ President, His Daughter Fail To Take Plea In Fraud Case

United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) president Charles Chanda and his daughter, Esther, have failed to take plea in a matter where they are charged with fraud.

Chanda and his daughter were supposed to take plea before magistrate Alice Walusiku but the matter could not take off because the presiding officer was not available.

In this matter, it is alleged that Chanda and his daughter, on dates unknown but between January 1, 2018 and August 31, 2019 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, falsely obtained 50 thousand kwacha from Mainza Sikabanga that they are selling land when in fact not.

In the previous session, the two pleaded not guilty of swindling people K250, 000 in 20 counts on a land which they advertised for sale near Kenneth Kaunda airport.

Chanda and his daughter were arrested on 160 counts of obtaining money by false pretences.

The court has adjourned the matter to October 17, 2019.