Kalu Appointed Tourism Goodwill Ambassador

Tourism minister Ronald Chitotela has appointed former Football Association of Zambia president Kalusha Bwalya as tourism goodwill ambassador.
The minister stated on his Facebook page today that “I am glad to announce that I have today appointed Mr Kalusha Bwalya, a renowned world Sports man as Tourism goodwill Ambassador. With his vast connections to the world of sport…as well as the corporate world, I am very confident that our Tourism and Arts Industry will surely start making headlines soon. I wish Mr Bwalya success in his new role”.
5 Comments
SEE MIND (MWAMPO)
CONGRATS GREAT KALU. NEXT 2021 YOU STAND MP CANDIDATE PF TIVKET, YOU WILL WIN !!!
Herv Rena
How can a minister start such appointments, will Chitotela be the one paying Kalusha the allowances? Disgraced minister.
Kennedy
Comment
Congratulations great Kalu.
Nyengo
Rwanda has done well in tourism than zambia. Zambia govt has failed 2 win advertisemt in european clubs a market our section. Good luck 2 kalu but we need more appointmt not 1988 award which has cause more damage 2 zambian young players 2 win the award. Ministry appoint katonga as well 4 wining africa cup
Brighson
Comment Congratulations to great Kalu .Indeed its a timely appointment for our blessed Zambia .Gods blessings .