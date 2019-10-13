Kalu Appointed Tourism Goodwill Ambassador

Tourism minister Ronald Chitotela has appointed former Football Association of Zambia president Kalusha Bwalya as tourism goodwill ambassador.

The minister stated on his Facebook page today that “I am glad to announce that I have today appointed Mr Kalusha Bwalya, a renowned world Sports man as Tourism goodwill Ambassador. With his vast connections to the world of sport…as well as the corporate world, I am very confident that our Tourism and Arts Industry will surely start making headlines soon. I wish Mr Bwalya success in his new role”.