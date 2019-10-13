Kapata Pledges Support For Mr Mandevu

Mandevu member of parliament Jean Kapata has pledged support to initiatives like the Mr Mandevu body building contest.

Ms Kapata, who is also lands minister, said the government was also keen at supporting all sports disciplines to develop talent among young people.

“Allow me first to appreciate the efforts made by the executive committee for hosting and organizing this event. Well done and keep on with the good works that you have always been doing. God will one day reward you big. When I was first approached by the executive committee concerning the hosting of this prestigious Mr Mandevu, I saw the zeal and determination demonstrated by Mr Paul Banda and his team. I am very glad and proud to partner with these young yet creative people. I stand here as a proud leader who shall do all within my means to support such initiatives,” Ms Kapata said.

“Our government has been supporting all kinds of sports disciplines and body building has been receiving the attention too. Our desire as government is to develop talent, enable the youths to reach their potential and provide a platform where skills and talent can be showcased.”

She said the Mr Mandevu event held on Saturday night was a clear manifestation of what government believed in and hoped to see from the youths across the country.

“My office, as area Member of Parliament, will continue to work with your association and my door is always open to such community led programs.

I am aware of the input by our Councillors in all the seven wards that make up Mandevu constituency. I am glad that this has the blessing and support of the community leaders,” Ms Kapata said.

“May the best contenders win and many thanks to each one of you who have come tonight to support this event.”