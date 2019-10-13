Zambia Tackle Benin in International Friendly

The Chipolopolo boys will conclude their West African tour with a tie against the Squirrels of Benin at the Charles de Gaulle Stadium.

Coach Aggrey Chiyangi has one eye on Saturday’s second leg African Nations (CHAN) tie against Eswatini at National Heroes Stadium and another on the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations away match to Algeria in Blida on November 11.

Zambia drew 1-all with Niger on Thursday in the first friendly match falling on the FIFA window.

The Chipolopolo have welcomed goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe who has just switched allegiance to Zambia and may get his debut this afternoon.

Chiyangi may start with Toaster Nsabata between the sticks or opt for a fast track induction of Chibwe in Chipolopolo colours with a central defence partnership of the two Mwapes Tandi and Clement while Simon Silwimba and Lawrence Chungu may take care of the right and left back positions.

In midfield the combativeness of Salulani Phiri may be twinned with the mop up speciality of Donashano Malama while skipper Clatous Chama could be called upon to link play with the possible strike partnership of Mwape Musonda and Justin Shonga with Augustine Mulenga also expected to complement the attack.

Chiyangi may opt to start with Mwape Msuonda upfront or give the skilful Bruce Musakanya a run in against the Squirrels.

The technical bench is not short of staff to step in should need arise with a rich blend of local and foreign based players comprising Chiyangi’s set up.

Zambia is using the West African tour to fine tune ahead of key assignments that include Saturday’s CHAN final round qualifier against eSwatini and another monumental fixture against the foxes of Algeria.

Kickoff is at 17:00 hours Central African time.

(Source: FAZ Media)