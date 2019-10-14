Chisenga Lobbies Chinese Support in Energy Sector

Zambia’s Consul General to China’s Guangzhou Daniel Chisenga has held talks with Dongsong Energy Group in an effort to find suitable partners in the energy sector.

Chisenga after the meeting that there is collaborative effort by government officials to find solutions to the country’s energy crisis.

“Very soon, the problem Energy sector is facing will be the thing of the past. We should also know that climate change cannot only be caused by an individual or industries but also due to natural complications. There is collective efforts instituted by Ministers, Ambassadors,High Commissioners,Consul Generals,permanent secretaries and many other esteemed leaders, of course not forgetting well meaning opposition political party leaders,” said Chisenga.

“We should join hands together and put up strong measures to curb challenges that come with climate change to avoid politicizing it. Let us promote means and ways of solving tabled issues with collective efforts. It does not only affect ordinary citizens, PF , UPPZ, MMD or any political party members but entirely everyone.”