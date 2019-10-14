Mealie-Meal Smuggler Shot Dead By Ndola ZNS Officers

The Zambia National Service have shot dead an alleged mealie-meal smuggler in Kawama township in Ndola.

And the residents of Kawama have threatened to take action against area ward councillor Cephas Mwelwa whom they’ve accused him of instructing ZNS to shoot alleged smugglers.

According to police sources, the alleged smuggler was shot after he defied the ZNS directive to stop moving his van packed with mealie-meal.

“What happened is that the man who was shot by ZNS officers manning the area in Kawama, was told to stop but he kept moving his van packed with mealie-meal. Despite warning shots the smuggler did not stop and this forced the ZNS officers to fire at him,” said a police source.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga confirmed the shooting but said she did not have more details.

“Yes, there was a shooting, but let me get enough details,” Katanga said.

However, the residents are up in arms against Mwelwa whom they accused of working with ZNS officers.

“In fact this same councillor is the one in the business of smuggling. The people here cross and farm in Congo, but we wonder why a councillor can instruct the officers to be shooting anyone who crosses over to the Congo,” said Mary Kalaba, a Kawama resident.