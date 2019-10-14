Milenge Council Chair Dies

Patriotic Front Milenge District Council Chairperson Fidelis Chanda has died after an illness.

Local Government Association of Zambia President Christopher Kang’ombe has confirmed the development.

Kang’ombe who is Kitwe Mayor has since sent a message of condolences to the people of Milenge on the death of the Council Chairperson.

He said the Association shares the pain with the residents of Milenge.

“We have just received sad news regarding the passing on of the Council Chairperson for the District of Milenge in Luapula Province, His Worship Fidelis J. Chanda,” Kang’ombe confirmed.