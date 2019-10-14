Truck Accident Kills 5 on Great East Road

Five people died in a fatal road traffic accident while one other passenger sustained serious injuries on Saturday at Renamo area, about 75 kilometers west of Nyimba along Great East Road.

Involved was a man identified as William Simonga of Lusaka’s Kanyama Compound, also of Zampad Company, who was driving a freight liner truck registration number ALZ 1594, and trailer number AlX 9324T from eastern to the western direction while carrying five passengers on board.

The accident happened when the driver failed to negotiate a curve due to excessive speed and lost control of the motor vehicle which fell into a ditch.

“The driver sustained fatal heard injuries and died on the spot while the following passengers 1. Isaac Phiri aged 37 years of Belekeya Village, Chief Kalindawalo of Petauke District who sustained suspected heard injuries and died on the spot, 2.unknown Male adult of unknown address sustained fatal head injuries and died on the spot, an unknown female adult of unknown address who sustained suspected heard injuries and died whilst admitted at Nyimba Hospital, an unidentifued female infant aged about nine months who sustained suspected internal injuries and died on the spot,” Police spokesperson Esther Mwata-Katongo stated.

“The bodies of the deceased persons have been deposited in Nyimba Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem while the injured identified as Misozi Mwale of Minga Village, Chief Mumbi of Petauke is in Chipata Central Hospital [receiving] treatment.”