11 Nabbed For Possessing Offensive Weapons

Acting Inspector General of Police Eugene Sibote said at a media briefing in Lusaka on Tuesday that police have recovered 55 Matchetes, six Tezars, 17 Walkie Talkie Radios, 29 boxes of registration forms for Leadership Movement Party under the leadership of Richard Silumbwe, seven black berets, 13 Black shot batons, and 11 pairs of Black Combat uniforms labelled LM.

The suspects were camped in an unfinished structure in Chalala area of Lusaka, the police disclosed, after concerned residents alerted police of their presence.

The suspects were under the command of Yamikani Zulu, 37, of Kamwala South.

“The suspects are detained in police custody for being in possession of offensive articles contrary to section 85 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia. Further investigations have continued over this matter to establish the motives of this group. In the interest of peace, we are considering making a strong recommendation for the deregistration of organisations such as the Leadership Movement if our investigations establish as a matter of fact that this group had the blessings of what is supposed to be a political party,” Sibote said.

He also said all Zambians must stop illegality of moving with unlicensed firearms.

“You see, the law is blind. Nobody who is not supposed to move around with a fire arm should move around with a fire arm. And when you see such an individual, alert us because these are things that are causing harm to people. I am directing the Commissioner for Lusaka Province to ensure that that group is dealt with in accordance with the law, like yesterday,” Sibote ordered.

He also said police will not tolerate any careless statements from political groups that have the potential to threaten the peace in the country.

Sibote said this in reaction to a statement quoting UPND deputy national youth chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso in which he is challenging the police and the PF to remove cadres from all public bus stops and markets.

“Analysis of the contents of this social media statement indicate potential to incite violence and chaotic scenarios. It is our view that the statement by Mr Liswaniso is in bad taste. The police shall not condone such careless and reckless statements by any individual because these have potential to threaten the peace that our country enjoys and has been known for. It should be noted that this country has designated institutions that have the mandate to perform duties highlighted in the statement and Mr Gilbert Liswaniso does not represent any such institutions. To this end, I am directing all our police officers to be on high alert and firmly deal with those who may decide to participate in such disorderly activities in accordance with the provisions of the law and our mandate,” said Sibote.