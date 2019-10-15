80 Black Lechwes Go Missing In Bangweulu Wetlands

About 80 Black Lechwes have been reported missing in the Bangweulu Wetlands in Luapula Province.

Conservationist Nsama Musonda Learns, who works in the northern circuit, has said the animals were captured from the Bangwelu Wetlands through a process that the Department for National Parks and Wildlife has banned.

The government has stopped the capturing of wildlife species from their natural habitats to private ranches.

Ms Learns has since appealed to all Zambians, Civil Society Organisations and the media to help locate the Lechwes which are endemic to the Bangweulu Wetlands.

She said no one had an idea where the animals have been taken, the objective of their capture and whether they survived the transportation and if they have adapted to the new home.

Ms Learns said the Northern circuit is demanding for the return of the animals as operation officers at Bangwelu Wetlands were not involved in the capturing process.

“…no ecological report was produced and the community was not involved,” she complained.

Ms Learns said the Black Lechwes didn’t deserve to be robbed of their natural home because they are a specie of pride and heritage of the Bangwelu Wetlands.

Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela on October 2, 2019, announced the suspension of the movement of animals from National Parks to Private ranches.

The suspension came a few days after controversy surrounded the movement of animals in Mfuwe where trucks were turned back by residents.

He said it was alleged that one of the Directors at the Ministry of Tourism and Arts signed a certificate of movement of live animals from one national park to a private ranch.

Bangweulu Wetlands is the only place in Africa where the Black Lechwe is found in significant numbers.

The population in 2005 was estimated at 35,000 but the area has the potential to carry up to 350,000 Black Lechwe.