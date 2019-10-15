I’ll Fix MMD To Save Zambia – Nevers Mumba

he will fix the former ruling party in order to save Zambia.

Meanwhile, Mumba has thanked party structures in Matero Constituency for remaining loyal to the MMD.

“We will fix MMD so as to save our beloved nation and provide a bright future for our children,” Dr. Mumba said during his visit to the Constituency on Sunday said. Dr Mumba said his party would provide hope to the citizens of Zambia as he has the knowledge, experience and expertise to make Zambia great again.

Dr Mumba further told the party members that Matero Constituency has a special place in the heart of Zambians, especially the MMD. “Even though our great party has been under siege for the past three years, you have all remained loyal to the cause and for that, I would like to say thank you,” he said.

He said that the absence of the MMD on the political arena has led to national problems.

“I would like to inform you all that a number of problems that our country is facing such as high debt, corruption and political violence are happening because the MMD is not active on the political arena. For example, today we have a debt of over $19 billion. When I was Vice President together with President Mwanawasa, we managed to clear $7 billion due to fiscal discipline. We fought corruption such that Zambia became champions in the fight against corruption,” Dr. Mumba said.