India Investments Hit $5 Billion in Zambia…as Lungu Hails Historic India-Zambia Relations

President Edgar Lungu says his recent visit to India has borne fruits with fast track interest in Zambia from the Indian business community.

During the opening of the Regional Conclave on India Southern Africa Project Partnership, Lungu said Zambia and India enjoyed a rich historical relation that had been fostered over the years.

“This event is timely considering that I recently returned from a State visit to India during which I held fruitful deliberations with their excellencies the President and Prime Minister of India, and we agreed to further enhance cooperation between our two countries,” he said.

He said that collaboration between Zambia and India had translated into about Five billion United States dollars direct investment.

Among the notable fliers of Indian businesses in Zambia are Taj Pamodzi Hotel, Bharti Airtel and Indo-Zambia Bank.

The Conclave is a project that focusses on economic, and commercial deliberations through business to government and business to business engagements.

Over one hundred private sector representatives of the chambers of commerce and industry in the SADC region and more than 50 potential investors from India.

Lungu said the Conclave will help supplement Zambia’s huge economic drive anchored on infrastructural development.