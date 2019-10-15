NUPPEZ Warns Teachers of FISP Involvement

National Union of Public and Private Educators in Zambia (NUPPEZ) has advised teachers to take keen interest in reading a number of pieces of legislations to avoid being caught up in a web or having fraudulently obtained the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP) without knowing its illegal implications.

NUPPEZ General Secretary Nelson Mwale said was illegal for civil servants including teachers to be beneficiaries of FISP and other support programs.

Mwale said that teachers can be served the embarrassment of being caught up in FISP scandals by acquainting themselves with laws governing the project.

”We want to say that civil servants must read widely some pieces of legislation to risk being victimised on issues that they could not have found themselves in if they were knowledgeable about what the law states,”Mwale said.

Recently government disclosed that more than 7,000 civil servants were found to have been registered under the Farmer Input Support Program which was illegal.

Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Martin Mtonga said the Smart Zambia has so far traced 1,500 civil servants in Lusaka registered under FISP.

Dr. Mtonga said the Smart Zambia was expected to remove more than 7,000 civil servants from as FISP beneficiaries countrywide.