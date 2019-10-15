Tanzania-Zambia Plot TAZARA Re-Capitalization

The Council of Ministers from Zambia and Tanzania has resolved to finance the re-capitalization of the Tanzania-Zambia Railways.

During a meeting held in Dar-es-salaam, the caucus agreed to immediately re-capitalize Tazara as it remained below break-even point.

In a joint communique the Council of Ministers said there was need to review the Tazara Act as it was nearing its end with a review already on the horizon.

The Council of Ministers are targeting to develop a bankable business plan by March 2020 and there are also resolved the need to restructure the Authority once the Tazara Act is reviewed.

It was also agreed that in order to foster business for Tazara, preferential policies will have to be passed in the respective countries for at least 30 percent of bulky cargo to be transported by rail.

Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya represented Zambia as chairperson while Engineer Isack Kamwelwe Tanzania’s Minister of Works, Transport and Communications, signed on behalf of United Republic of Tanzania as co-chairperson.