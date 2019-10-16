2 Burn To Death In Road Accident

Two people have been burnt to death after being trapped in vehicle following a collision involving a Toyota Regius bus and a Tata truck.

The two have been identified as Vincent Musonda of Chipulukusu, who was the driver of the Toyota Regius Registration number BCC 3074 and Arnold Chinyembo, both of Hilcrest in Ndola.

The truck registration number ALF 1607 was being driven by Michael Sakala, 34, who was unhurt while his lorryboy Rogers Kabanda who sustained cuts has been discharged from hospital.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has confirmed.

“We had a fatal accident around 10:00 hours today 16th October, in which two vehicles were involved. Involved was a Toyota Regius registration number BCC 3074 which was driven by Vincent Musonda. The accident happened along the Ndola-Luanshya turn off. The accident happened after the driver of the Regius turned and the truck which was going to Luanshya loaded with blocks hit the Regius,” Katanga said.

“The Regius was then trapped under the truck and the truck caught fire. The Regius also caught fire while the two were trapped under in the vehicle. The truck driver was unhurt while his lorryboy had a cut and was rushed to Luanshya Hospital where he was later discharged. The two in the Regius were burnt to death.”

The two bodies were still trapped by 15:45 hours.