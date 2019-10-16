Heavy Downpour Leaves Trail of Destruction in Chipata

A heavy down pour has left a trail of destruction in Chipata’s Madzimoyo area.

Kanjala ward councilor in Chipata Central constituency William Phiri

who rushed to the area on Tuesday evening said over 20 houses

collapsed.

Phiri appealed to well-wishers to come in and help the affected families.

“These people really need help and the Disaster Management.. says

there is nothing they can do as at now. I’m appealing to well wishers

to partner with me so we can help these people before the rains

intensify. I’m on the ground right now and the situation is

devastating,” he said.