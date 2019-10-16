Kampyongo Calls For Mechanisms For Quick Provision Of Birth Records

Kampyongo said today that there is therefore need to craft mechanisms that will provide birth records.Speaking at a press conference held at Intercontinental hotel in Lusaka, Kampyongo said Africa had an opportunity to quash what is known as the “scandal of invisibility” in which up to 50% of African children are never accounted for or given birth certificates.He said this causes a crisis in national planning and the provision of social service to the people as these group of people are rendered invisible to the system.

Kampyongo also welcomed delegates that have arrived in Lusaka for the 5th Conference of African Ministers in charge of Civil Registration and Vital Documents.

He said the Conference being held in Zambia for the first time was the largest, beating the record of previous conferences held in Ethiopia, South Africa, Ivory Coast and Mauritania.

Kampyongo said the over 600 delegates led by Africa Ministers will have the opportunity to resolve issues and challenges surrounding civil registration of vital documents.

And health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has said government has prioritised the securing of credible statistics as this helped in delivering health services to the people.

He said for universal health coverage and other policies to be successful, the programs would rely on the provision of reliable statistics.

Kampyongo said his Ministry was participating in a pilot project of the integrated information system by issuing and transmitting birth records directly to the National Registration Centre.