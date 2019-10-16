President Lungu Tells Provincial Ministers To Be Effective

President Edgar Lungu has told Provincial Ministers and Permanent Secretaries to be effective in ensuring that national resources reach people in the remotest parts of the country.

President Lungu said his government remains resolute to its mandate to take development to the grassroots.

The Head of State said this will help to reduce poverty and developmental inequalities.

President Lungu said this when he chaired a Regional Cluster meeting on Economic Diversification and Job Creation at State House on Wednesday morning.

He has demanded a report on the progress made in energizing power lines to North Western Province.

“PF has remained resonating it’s mandate to take Development to the grass roots and ensure that poverty and developmental inequalities are addressed. We want to take power from the center to the people, from Lusaka to the Provincial Headquarters, and eventually the Districts and the remotest of our settlements,” President Lungu said.

He has thanked Provincial Ministers and Permanent Secretaries for the progress made in supporting the aspirations of the Ruling Patriotic Front.

The Head of State stressed his desire in the implementation of the 7th National Development Plan (7NDP) through the expos held in 6 Provinces of the country

“I have been briefed and I have noted with commendation the progress you have made as provinces to support the aspirations of the Patriotic Front (PF) party in the implementation of the 7th National Development Plan (7NDP). Notable are the Provincial Expos held in 6 Provinces,” President Lungu said.

“I also want to get the progress made on energizing power lines to North Western Province and how we are connecting households in rural areas. My goal has always been to give give this grid to the ultimate destination. I also want to get feedback on vandalism in some parts of the country such as the cutting cutting of power lines in Southern Province.”

He has since directed all Provincial administrations to enlighten Zambians to desist from economic sabotage.

“I expect to hear a lot from you and if time won’t be enough, we can continue even tomorrow but I want to know what is happening because you are the anchors of Development,” said President Lungu.