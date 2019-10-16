Ramaphosa Calls On African Countries To Work Together

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says Africa need to closely work together to discourage any forms of unilateralism in matters of international security, human rights and trade investments.

And President Ramaphosa says Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti is an esteemed representative of the country whom he is looking forward to working with.

He was speaking at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria when he received letters of credence from Gen. Miti and 17 other Ambassadors and High Commissioners accredited to that country.

President Ramaphosa said the presence of Gen. Miti in South Africa was a clear confirmation that his country had friends that it would work with to consolidate peace and development in the world.

He said there was need for countries to closely work together to discourage any forms of unilateralism in matters of international security, human rights and trade investments.

President Ramaphosa has since congratulated Gen. Miti for being appointed Zambia’s High Commissioner to that country.

President Ramaphosa further wished Gen. Miti success in the execution of his duties and responsibilities as Zambia’s Envoy to that country.

And Gen. Miti pledged to work towards strengthening and expanding the bilateral relations that the two countries were enjoying.

He said he would work closely with the South African government to ensure that new horizons for cooperation and consultations were opened between the two countries at all levels.

Gen. Miti observed that Zambia and South Africa had a long standing history of mutual beneficial relationship in many areas of economic development, cultural ties and education, among others.

He called for the continuous development of the mutual relationship that exist between the two countries.

This is contained in a statement issued by Naomi Nyawali, the First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambia High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa.