5 Die In Great North Road Accident

Five people have died while 12 others sustained serious injuries after a road traffic accident last night around 19:30 hours at Sixteen Miles along Great North Road.

Zambia Police Public Relations officer Esther Mwata-Katongo has confirmed the accident which was caused by excessive speeding.

“Involved was the driver male Nduwe Kisbie Kasongo aged 46 of Lusaka’s Libala Stage Four(4) who was driving a Mitsubishi Rosa Bus registration number ACV 9105 and another driver identified as male Vincent Mumba aged 29 of Lilanda Estate who had parked his motor vehicle in the middle of the road. The accident happened when the first driver, due to excessive speed, hit in to the stationary vehicle,” stated Katongo.

“Two female unknown adults and three unknown male adults died on the spot while 12 others sustained serious injuries. The bodies of all deceased are in Kapiri Mposhi District Hospital Mortuary.”