Court Adjourns Kambwili’s Forgery Case

The matter in which National Democratic Congress (NDC) party president Chishimba Kambwili is charged with forgery, uttering false documents and giving false information to a public officer has failed to take off in the Lusaka Magistrates Court.

The matter was scheduled for possible continued trial but has been adjourned because the accused is indisposed.

When the matter came up, the accused lawyers asked for an adjournment because their client was not before court.

The State did not object to the adjournment.

Magistrate incharge David Simusamba has since adjourned the matter to October 31, 2019.

Roan member of parliament Joseph Chishala led scores of NDC members to offer solidarity to the NDC leader.