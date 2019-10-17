MEE Challenges Politicians To Do What Is Right For Zambia

The Movement for Economic Emancipation (MEE) has said politicians should find it within their capacities to suspend the tendency for immediate gratification and do what is right for the future of Zambia.

The MEE has also advised political parties in Zambia to focus on solving the country’s serious economic challenges instead of resorting to forming militia groups and engaging in gang turf wars.

MEE President Given Chansa stated in a statement issued yesterday that as the country moves towards 2021 general election, people should not be under any illusion or be fooled anymore.

“Some of our friends, relatives and fellow citizens are experiencing over 14 hours without electricity over any 24 hours. People are struggling just to maintain the basic everyday routines like cooking, bathing, personal grooming and hygiene. Meanwhile, in the midst of this terrible national crisis, the career politicians across all antiquated political parties relying on their greatest wisdom and life experiences decide it is time for them to form militia groups and engage in gang turf wars. I find this truly heartbreaking,” Chansa stated.

He wondered how 55 years after independence, the country is unable to generate enough electricity.

“How can this be fellow citizens, how is it that, 55 years after Independence, we are unable to generate enough electricity to meet the needs of just 17 million people? This should be a reminder to us all of why we must reflect on our individual actions and choices. In the end, our nation is a product of our individual and collective actions and choices. We must find it within ourselves the capacity to suspend our tendency for immediate gratification and do what is right for the future of Zambia,” Chansa stated.

“It is and has to be clear to all of us that all those we have entrusted with running the affairs of our nation, over the decades, have failed and they too must now accept that their continued desire to hold on to power, while providing no solutions to many of our national problems, is killing us all; it is destroying our soul as a nation and it is scuppering the hopes, dreams and aspirations of our future generations. As we move towards 2021 general election, let us be under no illusion, let us not be fooled anymore.”

He stated that MEE was the only one political party with the look, the feel, the sense and the composition to birth the fundamental national transformation that all desperately need.

“We are the party who have refused to join in with the mindless, pointless, meaningless squabbles, fights, gang turf wars and violence. We have no time for that, we refuse to accept that that must now become the new normal in our beautiful Zambia. Our proposition is simple – the power to shape the future of the nation lies in the hands of you the reader of this message, in the hands of your friends, in the hands of your relatives and work or business colleagues. Collectively, let us talk and let us decide to do what is right by our country. Don’t get involved in violence, don’t run out to go and dance for any politician, don’t risk your life for anyone.

Look after yourself, work hard and look after your family,” stated Chansa.

“While they have created a highly intimidating and hostile political environment in our country and are all too ready to use all state powers at their disposal to curtail our freedoms to freely engage and participate in the politics of our nation, they cannot stop us from talking to each other. All we need to do is talk to each other and ensure we are all aligned as we go through the 2021 general elections. Together, let us grab the broom and join the MEE sweep, together let us begin the process of healing our nation.”