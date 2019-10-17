Police Arrest two Egyptians Over Sodomy Allegations

Police in Chipata have arrested two Egyptians for allegedly raping and sodomizing a Ndola woman who was in Chipata.

Eastern Province police commissioner Luckson Sakala said the third suspect is on the run.

Mr Sakala has told Feel Free news that the incident happened on 13th October, 2019 in Chipata’s Old Jim area around 19:00.

The victim is a 28-year-old woman of Ndola who is in Chipata to visit her relatives.

Mr. Sakala said the suspects put some unknown drugs into an unused condom which they inserted in the victim’s private part.

Hesaid the said condom was only removed at the Chipata Central hospital where the lady was admitted but has since been discharged.

Mr Sakala could, however, not disclose the identities of the suspects.

Mr. Sakala says it believed that the lady was in a sober state while the incident was happening as she was able to notice that the suspects were taking some boosters.