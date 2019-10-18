HH’s America Trip Changes Focus

United Party For National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema on Thursday posted on this Facebook page, announcing his trip to the United States of America supposedly at the invitation of the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington DC to address the “State of Play in Zambia”.

Mr. Hichilema posted: “Fellow Zambians, please be informed that the Woodrow Wilson Center located in Washington DC, USA has invited us to address the “State of Play in Zambia.” We will share our views on how Zambia can attain meaningful economic development that will create jobs for our people, the state of human rights and the rule of law in Zambia, as well as our vision and mission as UPND in our presentation on Thursday 17th October 2019. Woodrow Wilson was the 38th President of the United States of America. The Woodrow Wilson Center was chartered by Congress in 1968 as the official memorial to late President Wilson. It is the nation’s key non-partisan policy forum for tackling global issues through independent research and open dialogue to inform actionable ideas for the policy community. We will also use this opportunity of being in the USA to meet other stakeholders who have an interest in Zambia. Stay blessed and see you back home soon.”

Whether or not this invitation and the topic to be addressed by the opposition leader was genuinely a motivation of the Woodrow Wilson Center is under question.

The opposition leader has in recent times made questionable movements and held clandestine meetings, some of which discussed illegal acts of homosexuality which the Zambian laws forbid.

Quick calls to the Woodrow Wilson Center regarding Mr Hichilema’s purported event revealed in fact, the opposition leader was misleading the public.

“No, there is nothing on the public events schedule for Thursday. The only Zambia event this week, which was focused on relations with China, took place yesterday,” the Wilson Center representative said when called.

Realising that his trip was under watch, Mr Hichilema, later this afternoon, changed the focus and posted “The US is at the centre of global finance and we have been honoured with the opportunity to engage with a number of investors and fund managers, looking into sub-Saharan Africa. We must promote Zambia’s investment potential!”

What exactly is the intention of this trip? Will Mr Hichilema hide under the banner of an invitation by the Woodrow Wilson Centre to carry out clandestine activities in the hope of getting funding for his party?

What value does Mr Hichilema place on telling the truth?

These are important questions that every leader that has intentions of leading this country must address before they can mislead the masses.