Aggravated Robbery Accused Kitwe Businessman Survives Accident

Makina, who is understood to have suffered a broken leg, was involved in a road traffic accident in the night.

The Kitwe businessman is being kept under tight security after word started going round that the person expected to be at the Correctional Facility had been moving around before being involved in a Road Traffic Accident.

“Some people I believe from ZNBC…came with Cameras here to interview him. It was bad, police and prison authorities came in and those guys had to run. I heard they wanted to arrest them for reasons not known, it’s like they are hiding. I have a patient in here so I was shocked to find him. But one wonders how he was in an accident when he is supposed to be at Kamfinsa,” George Muleka said in an interview.

It is however not clear how the matter will be handled as Makina is scheduled to appear in the Kitwe High Court next week.