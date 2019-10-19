East Has Second Highest Rate Of Child Marriages – Minister

45 percent.
Mr Sichalwe said Eastern Province was second to Northern Province
which has a 49 per cent prevalence rate.
He was speaking at the start of a three-day Eastern Province
traditional leaders’ workshop on better health outcomes for
adolescents and young people at Protea Hotel in Chipata.
Mr Sichalwe said the training will provide a platform for sharing of
best practices in addressing challenges in relation to adolescent
sexuality.
Mr Sichalwe said the workshop will enhance the traditional leaders’
role as champions of ending child marriage.
Chief Madzimawe, who is the provincial chiefs’ council chairperson,
wondered why the people who were being discussed in the meeting were
not present.
He said young people needed to be represented at the meeting.
Chief Madzimawe said it was his hope that the province would be free
from early marriages.
2 Comments
CHALE COOL
minister preach first to the chiefs, coz are the first offenders
Habenzu
Ban traditional initiation activities of young ones,coz the moment they undergo that they feel ripe sexacades.