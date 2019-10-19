East Has Second Highest Rate Of Child Marriages – Minister

Province has the second highest prevalence rate of child marriage at45 percent.

Mr Sichalwe said Eastern Province was second to Northern Province

which has a 49 per cent prevalence rate.

He was speaking at the start of a three-day Eastern Province

traditional leaders’ workshop on better health outcomes for

adolescents and young people at Protea Hotel in Chipata.

Mr Sichalwe said the training will provide a platform for sharing of

best practices in addressing challenges in relation to adolescent

sexuality.

Mr Sichalwe said the workshop will enhance the traditional leaders’

role as champions of ending child marriage.

Chief Madzimawe, who is the provincial chiefs’ council chairperson,

wondered why the people who were being discussed in the meeting were

not present.

He said young people needed to be represented at the meeting.

Chief Madzimawe said it was his hope that the province would be free

from early marriages.