Leadership Movement Party Leader Detained over Offensive Weapons

Leadership Movement Leader Dr. Richard Silumbwe, is being detained at Lusaka Central Police after a heated interrogation that lasted from 10 hours to 16 hours today.

Dr. Silumbwe was accompanied to Central Police by his Secretary General Mr. Brown Sinyangwe, who has also been detained.

Facts leading to the duo’s arrest is that on 14 October, 2019 Police in Lusaka apprehended eleven male persons for the offence of being in possession of offensive weapons.