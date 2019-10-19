Work Protest Continues At ZAMPOST

The Unionised workers, who chose to remain anonymous for fear of being victimised, complained that despite assurances that they would be paid soon, they had continued to work without salaries.

The Workers have stated that despite having engaged the higher offices who have also promised to sort out the matter, there seems to be no hope of getting salaries.

“We have gone for six months without salaries. Surely, how do these people expect us to survive? Instead of us putting in normal shifts and ensure improved service, the institution continues limping because we are not being motivated. You know too well how difficult things have become, how does one survive for this long without a salary?” one of the workers questioned.

The Workers have passionately appealed to management to consider even settling at least three months salary arrears to help them respond to their daily needs.

“We have continued to work because we are divided. When you decide to strike, you will find you are alone, others will continue to work, so it is very difficult. To avoid being dismissed, we continue to work and hope that things improve soon,” another worker said.

The trend of delayed salaries continues at Zampost, a move that has now resulted in poor delivery of services.