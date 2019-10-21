Kalulushi Mayor Donates 100 Desks To Lubuto School

Kalulushi Mayor Rashida Mulenga has donated 100 desks to Lubuto Primary school to help address the challenge the school is faced with.

Speaking when she officially handed over the desks, Ms Mulenga said her office was made aware of the inadequate desks at the school, hence the donation.

She stated that the school has a deficit of over 800 desks and called on other cooperating partners to get on board and assist in the provision of equipment that will help provide quality education to the learners.

Ms Mulenga said it is the responsibility of the council to improve the learning environment for pupils in primary schools in the district.

She said since primary schools were devolved to the local authority, her office has been paying attention to every challenge pupils and teachers were grappling with in the district.

Ms Mulenga has further reiterated the council’s commitment towards ensuring that lack of furniture is completely resolved at Lubuto and other primary schools in the district.

And Kalulushi District Education Standards officer Joshua Kunda said inadequate desks have been a huge challenge at Lubuto Primary School for a long time.

He said the donation by the mayor will greatly help in reducing the burden at the learning institution.