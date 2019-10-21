Mulonga Water Engages Stakeholders On Proposed Water Tariff Hike

Mulonga Water Supply and Sanitation Company has begun consultative scoping meetings for tariff adjustments for the period 2020 to 2023.

The company has submitted an application to the National Water Supply and Sanitation Council (NWASCO) for a three-year tariff cycle with the current tariff ending December 2019.

This is to cope with prevailing economic conditions.

Speaking during stakeholder meetings, MWSC Director of Finance Sila Siame said the proposed tariff review is aimed at helping the company meet with the growing demand for the commodity in its three service towns of Chingola, Chililabolbwe and Mufulira.

“Once the tariffs adjustment proposal has been approved by NWASCO, we will embark on developmental projects with a view to increase coverage, both in water and sanitation,” Siame said.

Siame said the purpose of the meeting was to inform and get views from the local authorities and customers of the three service towns and present them to NWASCO for approval.

Chingola Mayor Titus Tembo, who attended the consultative meeting, said the revision of tariffs was inevitable and urged the company to ensure strides are made to improve service provision.