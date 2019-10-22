Cephas Mukuka Cited for Contempt in MMD Woes

The Lusaka High Court has cited Nevers Mumba’s MMD faction spokesperson Cephas Mukuka for contempt of court.

Mukuka of HSE No. 248/01 Kaunda square stage 2, has been ordered by the High Court of Zambia to make an appearance before Judge Newa on November, 7 2019.

The alleged contemnor Mukuka is alleged to have made several false publications and statements on a matter which is active in court contrary to the laws of Zambia.

This is in the case in which the two MMD leaders Dr Mumba and his counterpart Felix Mutati are fighting over the party’s presidency.