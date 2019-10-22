Council Workers Declare National Strike

The Zambia United Local Authorities Workers Union (ZULAWU) has threatened to down tools to press government through the Ministry of Local government to pay them their salary arrears.

And the Union has disclosed that 64 councils countrywide have confirmed joining in the withdrawal of labour should government to continue to play politics over their salary arrears.

ZULAWU President Kingsley Zulu has demanded that the Ministry of Local Government releases the Equalization Fund for the months December, 2017, August, 2019 and September, 2019 to allow for the payment of salaries to Council workers in all affected local authorities.

“The allocation of the Local Government Equalization Fund be prioritized to avoid late payment of salaries to council employees and that a centralized payroll system be implemented,” Zulu stated.

He has further asked other council whose salary arrears are beyond 3 months to step efforts to maximize local revenue collections and dismantle the arrears.

“Due to the non-payment of salaries we uphold the resolutions made by our members in withdrawing labour and that workers will only resume work upon the clearance of the unpaid salaries,” Zulu added.

He said the Union had high expectations that having communicated to government on the resolutions made by members, government was going to give a favourable response.

“Despite numerous engagements and pleas from the Union, the funding has continued to be delayed and this has prompted our members to resolve to go on a sitting protest due to the non-payment of salaries,” he stated.