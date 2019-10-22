Kalulushi Council Closes Tongxin Over Pollution

The Kalulushi Municipal Council has closed Tongxin Company Limited of Kalulushi following a complaint from the nearby community that the company was discharging effluent into the nearby farms and stream.

Council Public Relations Manager Dorothy Sampa said an inspection was undertaken to ascertain compliance levels with the Public Health Act Chapter 295 and the Public Health Act (Drainage and Latrines) Regulations, Environmental Management Act No. 12 of 2011, the Occupational Health and safety Act 2010 and other pieces of legislation.

“The inspection revealed that the company was discharging effluent into the nearby farms and the stream, resulting into land and water pollution, respectively a situation which poses a high risk to the health of the people in the affected area,” Sampa stated.

She added that the inspection further revealed that the company premises were being operated under unsanitary conditions likely to affect the health of employees and the general public.

“…the Environmental Management Act No. 12 of 2011 Section 32(1) states that ‘a person shall not, without a license, discharge, cause or permit the discharge of a contaminant or pollutant into the environment if that discharge causes, or is likely to cause, an adverse effect’. The company has since been advised to: discontinue the discharge of effluent into the nearby farms and take the necessary steps to mitigate the effects of the contamination caused, thoroughly cleanse the sanitary facilities floor and walls, subscribe to the Local Authority for waste management,” Sampa stated.

The company has also been asked to provide proper personal protective equipment for the employees.

“[They must also] ensure that employees undergo silicosis examinations, provide paper water closets to sanitary facilities, dispose of the anal cleansing material in the open drum in the sanitary facilities and ensure the sanitary facilities structures are completed and brought to a standard finish as per the Public Health (Building Regulations) Act CAP 295 of the laws of Zambia,” stated Sampa.