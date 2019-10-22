NHI Scheme To Register 700,000 In 4 Months

National Health Insurance Authority Director General James Kapesa has said the health insurance scheme has now been rolled out after Statutory Instrument number 66 of 2019 was gazetted.

Kapesa says the focus is to register employees, pension managers and the informal sector.

He has, however, clarified that everyone above the age of 18 and below 65 are eligible for registration contrary to some media reports that only a

certain section of people would be considered.

Kapesa explained that the process of registration was currently on and that those who would be registered are expected to be put on the scheme to access medical services by February 1, 2020.

Kapesa has further explained that deductions of one per cent towards the Health Insurance Scheme are expected to start this month.