No Need To Panic Over Hunger, Says DMMU

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) says there is no need for people to panic over the hunger situation in some parts of the country as there are enough stocks to feed the 2.3 million people in need of relief food.

National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe said as indicated by President Edgar Lungu, no one will die of hunger as the government is on course in distributing the relief food.

Kabwe also indicated that the government is investing massively in research in trying to understand the climate shocks.

“I visited Shang’ombo a few weeks ago. I went to the same chiefdom, the same ward where they said five people had died of hunger. There were no such deaths recorded. Some people are just trying to mislead the nation and this is why I always say there is no need to politicize the hunger situation in some parts of the country,” Kabwe said.

“I also went to Gwembe. I and my team visited the clinics, privately owned and those owned by the government. There were no records of people dying of hunger.”

He advised stakeholders not to attach politics to serious matters such as the hunger situation.

Kabwe disclosed that very soon, Vice President Inonge Wina will be launching Risk Profiles for each district in the country which will help farmers and citizens in planning well in view of changes in the weather patterns.

He further disclosed that the unit has secured 5, 000 metric tonnes of beans to be distributed to the people in need.

Kabwe also indicated that teams from DMMU are in Siavonga and Mpulungu trying to secure Kapenta which will be distributed to the 2.3 million people as a way of improving nutrition.