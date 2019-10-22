PF Challenges ZICTA to Reveal Source *373”# Code

The Patriotic Front has complained to the Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) over a code sent to mobile phone users purporting to recruit members on behalf of the ruling party.

According to a letter of complaint by Director of Administration at the PF secretariat Alick Tembo to the ZICTA, the ruling party has asked the regulatory body to clarify the circumstances under which the code was secured.

“I wish to complain against your office for allowing the acquisition of a Short-Code which was purporting to recruit and acquire their personal details on behalf of the Patriotic Front with codes *373#without any authorization from the party’s secretariat,” Tembo said in a letter.

“I also wish to request that you furnish the party and all law enforcement agencies the details under which the Short-Code was obtained.”

Tembo has urged ZICTA to allow the truth about the Short-Code to be availed to the public to avoid suspicion.