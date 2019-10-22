Southern Province PS Nabbed for Corruption

The Anti-Corruption Commission in Choma has arrested former Southern Province Permanent Secretary Mr. Sibanze Simuchoba and a Chief Human Resource Management Officer Mr. Daggoh Chitendwe for corrupt practices.

Commission Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono in a statement issued the duo were arrested and charged with one count of Abuse of Authority of Office contrary to Section 21(1)(a) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

“Particulars of offence being that Sibanze Simuchoba and Daggoh Chitendwe on dates unknown but between 1st June 2016 and 30th September 2016, in Choma District, Southern Province, Zambia, being public officers, jointly and whilst acting together did abuse the authority of their office in the manner in which they facilitated the appointment of a Laboratory Assistant for Mukuni Secondary School. an act which was arbitrary and prejudicial to the interests and rights of the Government and other persons” he explained.

Mr. Moono adds that the duo has since been released on bond and will appear in court on 18th November, 2019.