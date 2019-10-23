Kabwe PF Councillors Pass Vote Of No Confidence In Tutwa

Patriotic Front Councilors in Kabwe Central have passed a vote of no confidence in their Member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube, describing the lawmaker as “a disrespectful person” to established party hierarchy in Central province.

Luasanse Ward Councilor Godfrey Machuta, who represented other councilors, said Mr. Ngulube, who is also deputy government chief whip, has failed to work with the 12 Ward Councilors in his constituency to stabilize the ruling party.

Machuta added that Mr Ngulube was a loner who had disadvantaged the party’s popularity by using the PF’s platform to create his personality while denting the image of the party that won him his seat in the 2016 general elections.

The Luasanse Ward Councilor said a copy of the resolutions would be presented to the District and Provincial leaderships to take action against Mr Ngulube.