Kitwe Baby Snatcher Nabbed

Police in Kitwe have arrested a 30 year old woman for allegedly stealing an 8 year old girl in Racecourse Compound.

The incident happened when the suspect who has been identified as Sharon Mwansa, 30, of house Number 143 Ndeke Village, dressed as a nurse approached a woman with an 8 year old girl identified as Gift Nakazwe, 17, on pretext that she would offer her some procedural medical tests together with her husband.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga who confirmed the development said Nakazwe later went to convince her husband identified as Collins Sinkala, 24, and the two were later asked to accompany the suspect to Buchi Clinic for the tests.

“They agreed but on the way from Racecourse, the same person (suspect) suggested that, they proceed to town to get some syringes. In town, she sent the husband into a drug store while she remained with the mother to the child and the child,” Katanga explained.

She further stated that the suspect enticed mother to the child that they go to After Ten roundabout restaurant to buy some drinks and later booked a taxi to the restaurant after the agreement while the husband was still in the drug store.

Katanga says the suspect later asked mother to the child to get some drinks upon arrival at After Ten and decided to remain with the victim (child) in the car.

She said before mother to the child returned, the suspect allegedly asked the taxi driver to drive her to Buchi Clinic.

“The driver of the taxi became suspicious and alerted members of the public who helped him arrest her. The woman later was taken to the police and identified as Sharon Mwansa of house number 143 Ndeke Village Kitwe,” Katanga said.

She said the baby has since been recovered while the suspect is in police custody arrested adding that the incident happened yesterday around 14hrs.