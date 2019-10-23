Leadership Movement leader arrested for possession of offensive weapons

Silumbwe, 38, of Plot 4077, Mulena road, Woodlands, is jointly charged with his secretary general and eleven other party members.

Zambia Police deputy spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has confirmed the arrest and stated that Silumbwe reported himself to the police.

“This was after he reported himself today (Tuesday) at 15:00 hours at Lusaka Central Police Station following a notice to employer invitation issued on 16/10/2019. He is in Police custody jointly charged with his Secretary General and eleven other party members who were earlier arrested for the same offence that was reported at Chilenje Police Station on 14/10/2019,” stated Hamoonga.

“Preliminary information gathered so far indicates that the premises at which the Eleven Leadership Movement party members were found with offensive weapons belongs to Dr Richard Silumbwe.”