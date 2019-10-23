Migration Key For Development, Says Kampyongo

Speaking in Lusaka on Tuesday when he launched the Zambia Migration Profile and Migration Governance Indicators, Kampyongo has said the inclusion of migration in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) makes migration a relevant wheel for migrants themselves, host and sending communities, and states involved.

He said central to the SDGs is target 10.7 which outlines the need for state led migration policies to promote orderly, safe and regular migration.

“A national migration profile is a critical tool for states to collect and analyze migration data from various sources in one document to inform evidence based policy making and programming. About two years ago, I officiated at the launch of the migration related data assessment for the development of the migration profile for Zambia, which was the precursor to the development of the actual migration profile,” Kampyongo said.

He said the government is ready to develop policies addressing the aspects of migration and fit them into the national development agenda.

“…migration is a reality that can neither be prevented nor ignored; it happens voluntarily or involuntarily as triggered by man-made or natural causes. It is therefore, important that we promote well managed migration policies that are responsive to human rights and gender,” Kampyongo said.

“Globally, the spotlight continues on migration as evidenced by the UN General Assembly’s adoption of the Global impact on safe, orderly and regular migration (GCM) which took place in December 2018.”

The minister said the government took an active interest in this process to ensure adequate representation on continental, regional and national narratives in the landmark resolution.

And United Nations Resident Coordinator in Zambia Dr. Coumba Cadio said for the first time, migration has become part and parcel of the global development agenda with the introduction of the United Nations 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development Goals in 2015.

“The agenda is relevant to all mobile populations, regardless of whether internal or cross border, displaced or not it recognizes the specific needs of migrant women, men and children,” said Dr Cadio.