Small Scale Miners Seek Direct Gold Exports

The Small scale Mining Industry says it has the potential to increase foreign exchange earnings and boost local economy through direct gold exports.

Small Scale Miners Association of Zambia Executive Director Kunda Chani said they are able to offer guidance to interested public, interested landowners and small scale miners on how to go about venturing into the small scale mining business.

Chani said the association is affected by the shortfall in finances towards growing the sector adding that there is no financial assistance from Government or loans schemes offered by banks for start-ups.

“This is because there is no specific policy in place like other business ventures such as agriculture, tourism among others to guide funders, banks, government and international partners to give out loans or assist interested people to venture into this sector,” he stated.

Chani has called on government to consider small scale mining sector as a potential SME sector to drive other development activities for Zambians.

He said the association is considering on putting together a technical paper that can be used to develop a policy to make the Small Scale Mining Activities a SME.