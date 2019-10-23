Zambia Wins Veep Slot At UNESCO General Conference

Zambia has secured the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization General Conference vice-president slot.

Elections of the Members of the Bureau of the 40th Session of the General Conference took place at the on-going Executive Board meeting at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France.

The Bureau of the General Conference consists of the President, the Vice-Presidents and the Chairpersons of the committees and commissions of the General Conference.

Zambia’s Director-General of the Higher Education Authority Professor Stephen Simukanga was elected for the office of chairperson of the Natural Sciences Commission.

The polls were held in accordance with Rule 26 of its Rules of Procedure which allows the General Conference to elect a President and Vice-Presidents nominated from the six Electoral groups who shall remain in office until the end of the next ordinary session.

It is therefore accordingly incumbent upon the Executive Board to draw up the recommendations that it would submit to the General Conference in respect of these offices.

Zambia takes up its position in preparation for the 40th Session of the General Conference slated for November, 2019 and will be representing the Electoral group V(a), African States.

And Zambia’s Ambassador to France Dr. Christine Kaseba-Sata has hailed Executive Board Members for the continued support.