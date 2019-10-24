Kitwe College of Nursing Introduces New Courses

Kitwe College of Nursing, an umbrella of Kitwe Teaching Hospital, will this year commence abridge and ophthalmic nursing programs.

The institution that was upgraded from Central to Teaching Hospital continues to record progress in areas of expertise.

Principal Nursing Education Officer Elson Muulu said the college, which is under the Ministry of Health (MoH), is introducing the programmes to respond to the growing demand for nurses in the country.

Muulu said the programs will be in-service and will run for a year, adding that the school which already runs various programs will continue to provide quality healthcare training.

Last year, the college introduced the direct entry midwifery program for school leavers whose response has been overwhelming.

KCN currently conducts programmes in general nursing, midwifery, theater nursing, and public health nursing.