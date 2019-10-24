MEE Calls On Zambians To Believe In Themselves

The Movement for Economic Emancipation (MEE) president Given Chansa has stated that as Zambians celebrate the country’s 55th Independence, they must take it upon themselves to lead the change they want to see in their nation.

In a statement issued today to celebrate Zambia’s 55th Independence Anniversary, Mr Chansa told the Zambiains to believe in themselves and a bigger and better Zambia.

“Today as we celebrate yet another milestone in the life of our nation, our country Zambia, we wish to appeal to you to see yourself in MEE and to rise to this citizen call to political action, to embrace the aspirations and the promise of a future Zambia, a brighter and hopeful space in which we can feel we belong, a space in which we can feel a real sense of ownership, a settled place in which to build for the future, the future of our children and those of yet unborn citizens of our land. We invite you all to embrace MEE as your personal channel through which we bring the best of Zambia together to tackle the many national challenges of our time. We invite you to believe and place yourself at the forefront in leading that change,” Mr Chansa stated.

“We invite you to believe in a better Zambia, in a bigger Zambia, an aspirational Zambia and a Zambia that represents herself and her continent well. We invite you to believe in a Zambia that is free of corruption, a Zambia in which her leaders respect her, respect her constitution and conduct their government affairs with reverence to that which we all hold dear and in the manner that honours the spirit and the struggles of the independence freedom movement. In that Zambia, every child gets an opportunity to dream and their dream is not just inspired and encouraged, it is also supported by the collective efforts of a hopeful nation which sees its tomorrow through the very eyes of the dreamer, of the child.”

He stated that his party was “a formidable lot” and that “this we believe in our hearts and we don’t do this because we must do so by virtue of our birth, descent or providence, we do so because we have been to the ends of the earth and we have rubbed shoulders with the most elite of all nations and kind”.

“We have come out of that with more admiration of our national capacity to nurture and develop able persons capable of standing tall everywhere and anywhere with the best of them all. Ours isn’t the lack of resources, the lack of national wealth, of capable personnel or the lack of luck or providence. It is none of that.

What in fact it is, is very simple. We have allowed ourselves to be lied to and to accept that lie without equivocation. The lie that we are an African nation which must settle for no more than a simple life of servitude and daily struggle for humanity’s basic essentials,” Mr Chansa stated.

“That ours is to wait for innovations, inventions and solutions from some other far flung places. Indeed others have even suggested that we are cursed, that a Biblical curse was placed on us so that we shall forever exist in the shadows of others as slaves and beggars. Give MEE a chance and let us prove all those fallacies wrong while they watch. In MEE, a government, unlike anything seen on the African continent, will arise – for this is our time and this is our moment, we will pioneer new ways, new thinking, new solutions, African solutions, Zambian solutions crafted by MEE, by you and me. In MEE, a radical and far reaching government will arise to overhaul all aspects of our public life, leaving no stone unturned and entrenching people’s dignity, liberty, freedom, accountability, rule of law and good order – under one indivisible and sovereign Republic of Zambia. Come with MEE and let us unleash the forces of change unlike anything seen before – not just in Zambia but across the African continent.”

He stated that God should help Zambians and grant them favour.

“…but if we do one thing, just one thing for whatever is left of our lives – we will must make it count and make it last for centuries to come. This is our time, this is our moment. We can rise to the challenge and we will do this, we will dance the African samba, we will dance to the crowning of the cockerel, of the crickets chirping, of the frogs croaking and of the birds chiming across, far and wide. Zambia, country men and women, ladies and gentlemen, come with MEE,” Chansa stated.

He further stated that it was sad that Zambia continued to record politically motivated violence and deaths whenever there was an election.

“This isn’t what our forefathers fought for; it is therefore a great injustice and disrespect to those of our selfless freedom fighters, many who lost their lives to ensure that we are not only liberated from colonial rule but that we can also live as a free people; freely able to participate in our nation’s political affairs without risk of life, limb and or leg,” Chansa stated.

On the economy, he stated that there’s no doubt that the country was going through a difficult period.

“It requires all of us to put our efforts together to find solutions to this situation. Although we can learn a lot from history, it won’t help much at the moment to apportion blame on who got us into this situation without offering well-thought out and workable solutions,” Chansa stated.

“We know that our colleagues in government have made some mistakes, what we want is for them to recognize their mistakes and then find ways of how all of us can contribute ideas; they shouldn’t think that they can do it alone. We only have one country and whatever happens affects us all.”

On power deficit, he stated that the country seemed not to have learnt its lesson.

“Not long ago we experienced a serious power deficit that resulted in many hours of load-shedding. At the height of that crisis many plans were made. They included various sources of energy,” stated Chansa.

“However, when we had adequate rainfall the following season most of those plans were shelved and now we are in the same situation trying to do what we should have done 3 seasons ago!”