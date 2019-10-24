Mumbwa Police Investigate Arson At Mumbwa Campsite

The Ministry of Tourism and Arts say Police in Mumbwa are investigating a suspected case of arson that took place at a campsite belonging to Kashikoto, formerly Mushingashi Game Ranch in Mumbwa’s Chief Kaindu’s area.

Mumbwa Police officer-in-charge Lutangu Ndopu stated in a statement that a few suspects have already been identified and police want to do a thorough job to bring all the culprits to book.

Mr. Ndopu added that following the report that reached his office last week October 16, an investigation team was sent on the ground and affirmed that a shelter was burnt to ashes, a communication radio was stolen and a solar panel was damaged.

Meanwhile, Kashokoto project coordinator Allan Lupenga regretted what he called an act of sabotage to the development initiative as the conservation programme is meant to benefit the government and the local community in terms of job creation and poverty reduction.

Mr. Lupenga said he strongly suspects that people behind the act were not content with the developments that Kashiko had taken to the area and estimates the loss caused by the fire to be at about K40, 000.