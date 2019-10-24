Nyimba Completes Delivery Of Fertiliser In N/Western Province

Nyimba Investments Limited has delivered 100 per cent of fertiliser allocated to North Western Province in readiness for the 2019/2020 farming season.

The Province has been allocated 12,458 and 10,566 metric tonnes of D-compound and urea fertilizer respectively this farming season, which have since been delivered and positioned in strategic areas in readiness for collection by the farmers.

And North Western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu said it is encouraging to note that the Province is the first to receive 100 per cent allocation of fertiliser for this farming season because late delivery of inputs has always impacted agricultural productivity.

He said farming is time sensitive because if inputs are delivered in the middle of the farming season, the yield is likely to be compromised.

Mubukwanu said this when he inspected the warehouse where fertilizer is kept in Solwezi yesterday.

The minister appealed to farmers to make their K400 contributions for them to access inputs the government has already delivered in the province.

He said it is government’s expectations that this farming season, there will be an increase in the yields, especially that the last farming season recorded an increase of about 21 percent from the previous one.

Mubukwanu further warned farmers against selling the inputs they would be given by government.

Meanwhile, Acting Provincial Agriculture Coordinator Simbarashe Mubambwe said 94 per cent of the 62,276 targeted farmers in the province have so far paid up their K400 contributions.

Collection of inputs is expected to begin next week.