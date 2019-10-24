October 25 Holiday For Govt Workers Who Have No Industrial Breaks, Says Siliya

Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya says the essence of declaring 25th October a public holiday is to accommodate government workers who do not have industrial breaks.

She says there is no need to trivialize the declaration of 25th October as a Public Holiday.

Ms Siliya said President Edgar Lungu declared October 25 a public holiday because he observed that government workers, unlike those in the private sector, do not have industrial breaks.

She said this at a press briefing in Lusaka Wednesday.

“The whole essence of the President declaring 25th of October a holiday is that first of all, government has been listening to what the workers have been saying especially workers in government who do not get industrial breaks compared to workers in the private sector,” Ms Siliya said.

“And if you recall last year with the then minister of finance she did announce that each year there must be at least two weeks break for all government workers especially non-essential workers , this has not been actualized at the moment but this is part of an effort by the President to recognise that especially government workers they don’t get as much holiday as those in the private sector , because they don’t go on industrial break at the end of the year.”

She President Lungu has just responded to people’s demands.

“So, this is just an attempt by his excellency to say… lets respond to what the people are saying especially government workers but he was very clear also when he discussed with cabinet this going forward has to be structured,” Ms Siliya said.

She has described as disappointing UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to once again boycott the Independence Day celebrations.

Ms Siliya said the Independence Day is aimed at honouring heroes who fought for the country’s Independence.

She said Mr Hichilema’s traits are the reason why he has always been denied by Zambians because he wants to be honoured but he doesn’t like to honour others.

“Independence Day celebrations are an honour to forefathers who fought for our independence and not just an individual. Zambia is not looking for a leader who wants to be honoured but won’t honour those who fought for Zambia’s independence,” Ms Siliya said

This year’s Independence Day falls under the theme “Our Freedom, Our Country, Our Responsibility for the Citizens.

Meanwhile, Ms Siliya said Zambia managed to attract over USD$5.3 billion in the first six months of 2019.

She said this is contrary to an impression created by one opposition leader that Zambia has stopped attracting investment.

Ms Siliya said the investment was in the areas of Agriculture, Energy, Manufacturing, Construction, Tourism and manufacturing.

She says from the said investments, over 9,000 jobs were created, indicating an increase of 36 per cent over the same period last year.

“ZDA said in the first 6 months of this year, Government attracted over USD$5.3 Billion in the energy mining agriculture construction, manufacturing, tourism. 9000 jobs were created, 36 percent more than the same period last year. On behalf of government the statement by the opposition is not correct adding that Zambia is not being shunned for investment. Our friends have the Luxury of making statements without figures …we don’t have that luxury, we as government will give you the figures as they are,” said Ms Siliya.