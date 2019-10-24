President Lungu Pardons 283 Prisoners

President Edgar Lungu has pardoned 283 inmates in various correctional facilities in commemoration of Zambia’s 55th Independence Anniversary today.

The action by President Lungu is in accordance with Article 97 of the Constitution of Zambia, which provides for Presidential Pardon and Substitution of Severe Punishments imposed on the convicted.

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo told journalists in Lusaka on Wednesday afternoon that out of this number, 260 are ordinary inmates, one old aged inmate and 22 detained under His Excellency’s Pleasure (HELs).

Mr Kampyongo said of the pardoned prisoners, 245 are males, 38 females.

“Out of the 283 inmates pardoned, this represents 1.05 per cent of the total population of inmates in our correctional facilities. The inmate population as of today is 22, 678 against holding capacity standing at 9, 150,” said Mr Kampyongo.

“Twenty one thousand, nine hundred and twenty four (21, 924 representing 96.7 per cent are males, seven hundred and fifty four (754) representing 3.3 per cent are females.”