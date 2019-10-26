Updated: Death Toll in Buseko Accident Rises to 12

Nine people have died in a fatal accident at Buseko Market in Lusaka after a truck veered off the road to lunge into the market.

The truck belonging to BHL was being driven at high speed careered off the road and hit into a Toyota Corolla and Zesco Pole before straying into the market where it plunged into a bar with people watching a football match leaving nine dead and 11 others injured.

Police Deputy Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said driver of the truck who has been identified as Elias Chikwa Nda, 34, of Kabwe had earlier avoided a truck that was reversing onto Lumumba Road before causing the accident.

Hamoonga said driver of the truck has since been detained in police custody.

“This occurred at about 19:00 hours. We shall continue to update you as officers at still searching the scene of accident,” he said.