  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. Updated: Death Toll in Buseko Accident Rises to 12
Headlines

Updated: Death Toll in Buseko Accident Rises to 12

|

Nine people have died in a fatal accident at Buseko Market in Lusaka after a truck veered off the road to lunge into the market.

The truck belonging to BHL was being driven at high speed careered off the road and hit into a Toyota Corolla and Zesco Pole before straying into the market where it plunged into a bar with people watching a football match leaving nine dead and 11 others injured.

 

Police Deputy Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said driver of the truck who has been identified as Elias Chikwa Nda, 34, of Kabwe had earlier avoided a truck that was reversing onto Lumumba Road before causing the accident.

Hamoonga said driver of the truck has since been detained in police custody.

“This occurred at about 19:00 hours. We shall continue to update you as officers at still searching the scene of accident,” he said.

 

14 Comments

  1. Evans

    To bad. another bloodshed another sacrifice to the alter of witches and satanist. O God arise and fight our battles as the mother Zambia.

    Reply

    • Germ haka

      Too bad Satanism at work . all those did shan national prayers are behind all these accident .they went to meet so that more accidents happens for more money for investment in 2021.

      Reply

  2. Lukombo

    Too bad

    Reply

  3. Busiku

    So sad..May the souls of the departed rest in peace!

    Reply

  4. Mel Gibson

    Very sad development. What else can we do to avoid this?

    Reply

    • Ba Don

      Easy boss.

      – Control overspeeding (RTSA)
      – Why was a truck reversing on a highway (RTSA)
      – Stop building illegal unplanned structures along highways (Council)

      In short, bad governance is to blame.

      Reply

  5. mukwa

    Comment Its not satanism its just a mare Fatal road accident caused by the over speeding .Let the driver be charged accordingly and punished for causing death by dangerous driving .

    Reply

  6. CYNTHIA KABWE

    This is a very sad development.
    We should not be quick to conclude its Satanism at work, accidents do happen. Instead, let us all pray for the departed. MAY THEIR SOULS REST IN PEACE.

    Reply

  7. Fucked up

    Very sad development,we cannot judge anyone for this issue, accident it’s accident, let’s just keep on praying to God for protection.

    Reply

  8. felix simuchimba

    He must have taken liquor, too bad, condolences to the families that have lost the beloved friends

    Reply

  9. Vin Cent

    Too bad
    My condolences the Gravy

    Reply

  10. Mbachi

    Please lord forgive our sins and comfort the families affected I know as a Zambian citizen we’re all affected cause too much death’s now

    Reply

  11. Vin Cent

    Too Bad my condolences to the Gravy

    Reply

Leave a Reply